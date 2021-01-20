iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $380.05 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $382.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

