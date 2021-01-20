iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 42.8% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $277,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $380.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.