iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $380.05 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $382.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.