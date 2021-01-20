iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.2% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $380.05 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $382.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.