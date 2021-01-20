iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sets New 52-Week High at $246.36

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $246.36 and last traded at $246.20, with a volume of 25201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

