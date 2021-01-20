iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,409,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 658,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after buying an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,280,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,385. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $101.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

