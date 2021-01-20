iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.51. 5,280,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,385. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $101.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

