iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after buying an additional 1,793,186 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after buying an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 765,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712,977 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

