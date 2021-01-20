iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528,711 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $47,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,713,000 after buying an additional 570,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after buying an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,968,000 after buying an additional 177,229 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

