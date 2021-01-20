iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Trading 0% Higher

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) shares traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.43 and last traded at $117.42. 6,228,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 7,342,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.41.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.77.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AGG)

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.