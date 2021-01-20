iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.55 and last traded at $33.55. Approximately 9 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned 1.00% of iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

