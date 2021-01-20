iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Acquired by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 235,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.28. 9,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average is $152.48. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $96.60.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

