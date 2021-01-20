iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (SPMV.L) (LON:SPMV) Trading 0.8% Higher

iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (SPMV.L) (LON:SPMV) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 68.54 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 68.43 ($0.89). 63,958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 45,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.89 ($0.89).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.46.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (SPMV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (SPMV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.