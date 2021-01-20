iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $358.19

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $358.19 and last traded at $357.95, with a volume of 221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $349.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.49 and a 200-day moving average of $318.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

