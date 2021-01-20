iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,992,071. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.95 and a one year high of $139.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.31.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

