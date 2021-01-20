iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Trading Up 1%

Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) were up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.22 and last traded at $64.63. Approximately 16,288 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.