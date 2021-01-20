iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.28 and last traded at $61.28. Approximately 815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.99.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.