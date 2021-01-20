iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,380,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 13,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,347,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.50. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $117.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,005,000 after acquiring an additional 256,141 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 442,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,427,000. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

