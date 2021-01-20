iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s 9th Largest Position

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,672,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.18. The company had a trading volume of 181,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,532. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.