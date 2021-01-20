iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $219.95

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $219.95 and last traded at $219.95, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.51.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKD. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $155,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.