iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Hits New 12-Month High at $243.86

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $243.86 and last traded at $243.60, with a volume of 5661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.01 and a 200 day moving average of $211.45.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 74.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.