iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.95

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 43862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 481,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 249,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 248,921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 205,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 138,697 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

