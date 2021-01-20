iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (CNYA.L) (LON:CNYA) Trading 1.3% Higher

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (CNYA.L) (LON:CNYA) traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.65 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.64 ($0.09). 1,467,107 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 694,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.56 ($0.09).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.67.

