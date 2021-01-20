iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.44

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.44 and last traded at $91.17, with a volume of 66186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,793.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

