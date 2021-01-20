iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,665 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.8% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $38,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after acquiring an additional 216,663 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,506,000 after acquiring an additional 215,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,991,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.16. 540,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,340,523. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

