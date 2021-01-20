iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 272.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,878 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

DSI opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average is $116.60. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $73.08.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

