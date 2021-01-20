iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Concentrum Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 3.8% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after buying an additional 226,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 126,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 216,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 40,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $2,870,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.97.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.