iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Lessened by Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 10.7% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $29,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

BATS:MTUM traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.52. 1,266,476 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.74. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

