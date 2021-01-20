iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 130.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,416 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

