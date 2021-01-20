iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 16.2% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $44,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after buying an additional 254,107 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,529,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 917.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 198,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 178,953 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $116.13. 823,675 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.