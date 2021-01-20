iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $166.10

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $166.10 and last traded at $164.86, with a volume of 25476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

