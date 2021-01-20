iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,418 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $117.10 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.27.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

