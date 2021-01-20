iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,363,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 91,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.56.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

