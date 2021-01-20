iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $216.81

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $216.81 and last traded at $216.74, with a volume of 1909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $215.23.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.39.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWB. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.