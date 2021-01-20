iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 52-Week High at $244.50

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $244.50 and last traded at $244.49, with a volume of 13386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

