iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.34. 69,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,239. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $244.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

