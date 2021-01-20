iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $27,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.01. 1,949,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,032,543. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

