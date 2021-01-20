iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after buying an additional 741,517 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,853,000 after acquiring an additional 369,286 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $213.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,032,543. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.