iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sets New 1-Year High at $315.85

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $315.85 and last traded at $315.85, with a volume of 269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.15.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.18.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.