iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Holdings Boosted by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,593,000 after purchasing an additional 857,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 254,731 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 388,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 145,489 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 94.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 209,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 101,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 107.4% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 164,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 85,299 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.