iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,547,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,360 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $85,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 256,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 262,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after buying an additional 54,044 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.