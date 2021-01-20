iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Atlas Brown Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 288.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.82. 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,878. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.