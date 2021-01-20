iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.38

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.38 and last traded at $77.27, with a volume of 1160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.77.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 96,371 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 27,736 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

