iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 302.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 24,606 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $77.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

