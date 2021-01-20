iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.99

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.99 and last traded at $86.98, with a volume of 4778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.