IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Up 8.6%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) shares were up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 23,076,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 8,854,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of IT Tech Packaging to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get IT Tech Packaging alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $17.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of IT Tech Packaging at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.