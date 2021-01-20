Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Trading Up 8.9%

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) was up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 198,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 395% from the average daily volume of 40,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITMR shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itamar Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $288.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

