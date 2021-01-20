Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Trading 33.8% Higher

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s share price rose 33.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 85,874,383 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 675% from the average daily volume of 11,084,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $85.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

