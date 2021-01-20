J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) Given New GBX 1,150 Price Target at Liberum Capital

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) had its price target upped by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

Shares of JDW traded up GBX 53.70 ($0.70) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,236.70 ($16.16). The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,276. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,627.08 ($21.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,110.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 987.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 431,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23), for a total transaction of £5,031,290 ($6,573,412.59).

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

