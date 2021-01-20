Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $111.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $990,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

